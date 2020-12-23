Orefinders Resources boosts exposure in the United States, upgrades listing to OTCQB under the symbol 'ORFDF'

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 - Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ORFDF." The Company profile can be viewed here. Orefinders' common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "ORX".

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSXV and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

