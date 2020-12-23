West Vault Graduates to OTCQX (R) Market in the United States

Vancouver, December 23, 2020 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that effective December 23, 2020 the Company's common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Market under the symbol "WVMDF", having graduated from the OTCQB® Venture Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are proud to join OTCQX, which signals our commitment, as a USA focused gold company, to providing our investors with timely news and information to help them better analyze, value and trade our securities," said R. Michael Jones, President & CEO of West Vault Mining.

West Vault's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WVM.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

Founded in 2010, West Vault is focused on advancing the Hasbrouck Project in Tonopah, Nevada. The Company owns 100% interest in, and a 1.1% net smelter return royalty over, the Hasbrouck Gold Project.

On behalf of West Vault Mining Inc.

"R. Michael Jones"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information please see the Company's website at www.westvaultmining.com or contact us by email at info@westvaultmining.com.

Investor Relations:

R. Michael Jones

(604) 685 8311 / info@westvaultmining.com

