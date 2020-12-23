MONTREAL, December 23, 2020 - Société d'Exploration Minière Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51) announces that it has changed its name to "Vior Inc." Its trading symbol will remain "VIO". The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about December 24, 2020.

In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Corporation will continue to evidence the common shares of Vior Inc. without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of Vior Inc. will be 92762M106 / CA92762M1068.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel.: 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Website: www.vior.ca

SEDAR: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Vior's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Vior from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622103/Vior-Announces-the-Effective-Date-of-Its-Name-Change-to-Vior-Inc