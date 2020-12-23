Trillium Gold Receives Rivard Property Drill Permit and Files Gold Centre and Leo Drill Permit Applications

Drilling to commence early in the New Year

Second rig already mobilized and on the property

Testing the intersections of Rivard high-grade gold veins and the Newman Todd structure

Drill permit applications made for both Gold Centre and the Leo project

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received its drill permit for the Rivard property, southwest part of the Newman Todd project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. A second diamond drill has already been mobilized to site and preparations are underway to begin drilling on the Rivard property as part of the drill program now in progress on the Newman Todd project. The drilling on Rivard will focus on testing a structural corridor, containing high-grade gold veins, both along strike and at depth and determine its impact on the Newman Todd Structure to the east.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold comments "Receiving the drill permit for Rivard is an exciting moment for Trillium Gold and our shareholders and is the beginning of several drill permits to come. The Rivard Property, which covers part of the southwest extension of Newman Todd, has high grade visible gold at surface throughout property and has yet to be drilled in any meaningful way. The opportunity to drill the intersection of Rivard's high-grade gold bearing veins and the Newman Todd structure and should create tremendous value for all our shareholders."

Permit applications have also been made for the Gold Centre property, immediately adjacent, and along strike of Evolution Mining's Red Lake Mine and the Leo Property, approximately 40 km south of Red Lake. While the dates for obtaining these permits is not known, ultra-deep surface drilling is being planned for the Gold Centre Property that will confirm the Balmer volcanic rocks, previously intersected by Rupert Resources, and test for Red Lake Mine mineralization on the Gold Centre Property. Preparations are underway for a dual-purpose overburden and bedrock drilling program, to begin early in 2021, on the Leo Property.

William Paterson, Trillium Gold's Vice President of Exploration comments, "I am glad for the Rivard permit and am really looking forward to testing the high-grade gold veins that have seen considerable historical shallow trench testing. We believe these veins have a significant impact on the Newman Todd Zone. I am also anticipating beginning exploration work on both the Leo and Gold Centre Properties once those permits have been received."

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

"Russell Starr"

Russell Starr

President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.



Disclosure and CautionNeither

TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trillium-gold-receives-rivard-property-drill-permit-and-files-gold-centre-and-leo-drill-permit-applications-301197918.html

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.