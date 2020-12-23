Colibri Resource Corp. Receives Word That Partner at Pilar Gold Project Has Completed Its Phase 1 Drill Program

Dieppe, December 23, 2020 - Colibri Resource Corp. (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from its option partner, Tocvan Ventures (CSE: TOC) that they have completed its Phase 1 drilling program at Colibri's Pilar Gold & Silver project this week.

The Phase 1 program was designed to provide important structural information for defining drill targets along the main mineralized trend and across the deep-seated feeder-pipe like structures interpreted from recent geophysical studies. A phase 2 drill program to test these targets is planned for early 2021.

Tocvan is currently earning 51% ownership of the Pilar Gold & Silver Project as per the terms announced in a Colibri press release dated November 26th, 2019.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite and rhyolite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4 Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 17,700m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant historical results are highlighted below:

17,700m of Core & RC drilling. Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 0.73g/t Au over 40m 0.75g/t Au over 61m 17.3g/t Au over 1.5m 5.27g/t Au over 3m 53.47g/t Au & 53.4g/t Ag over 16m 9.64g/t Au over 13m 10.6g/t Au & 37.8g/t Ag over 9m

2,650m of surface and trench channel sampling. Highlights include: 55g/t Au over 3m 28.6g/t Au over 6m 3.39 g/t Au over 50m

Soil sampling results from undrilled areas indicating mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone, North Hill Zone, and 4-Trench Zone

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo and a Director for Colibri is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Colibri Resource Corporation:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the (TSXV: CBI) focused on acquiring and exploring properties in Mexico. The Company currently has five active projects at various stages of exploration. The Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by the Company and four projects Pilar, El Mezquite, Jackie, and Pitaya are currently subject to joint venture or earn agreements to arms length parties.

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

For further information: Ronald J. Goguen, President, Chairperson and Director, Tel: (506) 383-4274, rongoguen@colibriresource.com

