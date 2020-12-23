Jade Leader Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

CALGARY, December 23, 2020 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on December 23, 2020, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Dr. Shane Ebert, Cornell McDowell and Dr. Peter Megaw were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four and the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors, and ratified the Corporation's stock option plan

The Company has also been working diligently on material preparation for new Jade exploration products, notably its recently recognized Sky Jades, and looks forward to updating its photo, presentation and video galleries on its website in the near future.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras,

President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact:

Jean Pierre Jutras, President

at 1.403.233.0464

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622219/Jade-Leader-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Special-Meeting