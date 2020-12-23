AJN Resources Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Shareholders' Meeting

Vancouver, December 23, 2020 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce that at its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all items were approved. Klaus Eckhof, Nigel Ferguson, Mark Gasson, Sheena Eckhof and Sik Lap (Jacky) Chan were elected to AJN's board of directors. Mr. Eckhof continues as the Company's CEO and President and Mr. Gasson is the Company's CFO.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world with a focus on Africa and especially the Democratic Republic of The Congo DRC.

