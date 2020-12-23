Aurania Resources Mourns the Loss of Director, Leanne Baker

Toronto, December 23, 2020 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces with great sadness the passing of Independent Director, Dr. Leanne Baker, on December 22, 2020, after she lost her courageous battle with cancer. Dr. Baker had served as a Director of the Company since June 2019 and was a member of Aurania's Audit Committee. Dr. Baker was a valuable sounding-board for Management and her loss will be keenly felt. Our sincere condolences go out to her family at this time.

Aurania's Chairman & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron stated, "Leanne was a true asset to our Company as well as a friend and colleague of mine for almost twenty years. She will be remembered for her calm professionalism, guidance, and wealth of knowledge, particularly regarding Corporate Governance."

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

