Goldgroup Announces the Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2020 - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) held its annual general meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, B.C. on December 22, 2020.



Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 63,454,331 Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 211,803,356 Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 29.96%





MATTERS VOTED UPON VOTING RESULTS 1. Number of Directors Votes in Favour Votes Against The fixation of the number of directors at five. 42,879,995 (99.82%) 78,720 (0.18%) The number of directors was fixed at five (5) 2. Election of Directors Votes in Favour Votes Withheld The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are appointed: Corry J. Silbernagel 42,869,015 (99.79%) 89,700 (0.21%) Javier Reyes 42,869,515 (99.79%) 89,200 (0.21%) Javier Montano 42,862,520 (99.78%) 96,195 (0.22%) Anthony Balic 42,870,995 (99.80%) 87,720 (0.20%) Blair Jordan 42,867,995 (99.79%) 90,720 (0.21%) Each of the five nominees proposed by management were elected as a director of the Company. 3. Appointment of Auditors Votes in Favour Votes Withheld The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors to set their remuneration. 63,331,425 (99.81%) 122,906 (0.19%) Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company and the directors were authorized to set their remuneration.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San Jos? de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico. Goldgroup’s mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

