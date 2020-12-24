International Lithium Amends Terms of Warrants

Vancouver, December 24, 2020 - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC.V) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that it intends to amend the terms of an aggregate 18,800,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") by extending the expiry date by two years to March 31, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price of $0.10, will remain unchanged.

Of the 18,800,000 Warrants, 12,000,000 were previously issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units that closed on February 6, 2019, 5,312,411 Warrants were previously issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units that closed on March 29, 2019 and 1,487,589 Warrants were previously issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units that closed on April 15, 2019.

Certain insiders of the Company are holders of the Warrants, which is considered a related party transaction, as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company will rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The amendments are subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and the consent of the holders of the Warrants.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey

Chairman and CEO

