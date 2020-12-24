Harfang Completes a $ 1.5M Flow Through Private Placement

MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2020 - Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: HAR) announces today the closing of a non-brokered private placement.



The private placement (the “Offering”) consists in the issuance of 2 727 274 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) at a price of $0.55 per FT Share for an amount of $1 500 000.

All securities issued in connection with this Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used in particular for a significant exploration program on the Serpent property, 100% owned by Harfang.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Qu?bec. Harfang’s development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

