Contact Gold Announces Annual Grant of Incentive Options

Vancouver, December 24, 2020 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") announces that options to purchase 3,112,500 common shares in the Company were granted to Company personnel, including executives and directors of the Company, on December 23, 2020, with an exercise price of $0.12 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Stock and Incentive Plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options are subject to vesting provisions. The Company also awarded to certain employees and executives an aggregate of 322,220 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to the Company's RSU Plan. The RSUs are subject to vesting provisions and expire on December 31, 2023.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361

Matthew Lennox-King - President & CEO

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

