Reyna Provides Update on Stock Based Compensation Issuance

December 24, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver and Hong Kong - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV); (OTC:RSNVF); (FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) advises that, further to its news release of December 18, 2020, and following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has issued $299,000 of its common shares toward partial annual compensation to five directors and officers of the Company. The share compensation was based on the closing price of December 17, 2020 of $1.05 per share. The grant of shares equated to 284,760 shares.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

