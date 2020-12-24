United Lithium Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, December 7, 2020 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company"), announces today that due to ongoing concerns and challenges related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and communities, the Company has applied for and been granted an extension by the BC Registrar of Companies to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting until July 18, 2021, which will allow the Company sufficient time to prepare the required information circular and communicate effectively with shareholders on material matters. The Company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and, as such the Company will set a date for its next AGM and will file a notice of meeting and record date under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces today the resignation of Mr. Robert Dubeau as a director of the Company effective December 11, 2020 in order to pursue other endeavours.

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of ULTH, iterated, "On behalf the Company, we wish to express our gratitude and thank Robert for his service on our board and his contributions towards the Company and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors".

The Company will be seeking a replacement member to fill the vacancy left my Mr. Dubeau. Following Mr. Dubeau's resignation, the Company's board will consist of Michael Dehn, Faizaan Lalani and Aman Parmar.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael Dehn

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

(604) 259-0889

ir@unitedlithiumcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including all statements in regard to planned exploration activities and the Company's potential ability to exercise the option to earn an interest in the Vapor Project or the Harry Project, respectively. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements; in this regard, there is a risk that the Company may never earn an interest in the Vapor Project or the Harry Project, respectively, due to its failure to meet the option exercise conditions or for other reasons, including but not limited to, defects in regard to mineral title and inability to maintain contractual relations or to receive governmental approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: United Lithium Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622316/United-Lithium-Provides-Corporate-Update