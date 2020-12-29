Nova Royalty Adds Senior Copper Industry Executive Andrew Greville to The Board of Directors

TSXV: NOVR

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2020 - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Greville as an independent director of the Company, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Greville is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience at some of the world's leading mining companies including Xstrata plc, BHP Group plc, and Pechiney SA (now Rio Tinto Limited).

Mr. Greville will be replacing Robert Leckie, a founding director of Nova who has graciously agreed to step down from the board of directors of the Company to accommodate the appointment of Mr. Greville, and will continue to act as a consultant to the Company.

Alex Tsukernik, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova, commented, "As we are preparing for an exciting 2021, we are pleased to add someone of Andrew's caliber to our existing team. He is one of the most experienced copper executives in the world, and a natural fit for Nova. We are excited for him to join our team and help us continue building the premier royalty company focused on copper and nickel. We are also grateful to Rob for his contributions since the Company's formation and are glad that he will continue as a part of the team in a consulting capacity."

ABOUT ANDREW GREVILLE

Since 2014, Mr. Greville has been the principal of his own consulting firm, West End Mining & Consulting. From 2005 to 2013, Mr. Greville held multiple roles at Xstrata Copper, including Executive General Manager, Business Development & Strategy, where he was responsible for all M&A activity and coordination of strategic planning. From 2000 to 2005, he was Vice President of Ores & Concentrates for Pechiney World Trade (now Rio Tinto Limited). From 1996 to 1999, he was Vice President, Commercial for BHP Copper North America with commercial responsibility for BHP's North American operations.

The Company also wishes to confirm, at the request of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), that management is unaware of any material change or fact to disclose under applicable securities laws in respect of recent market activity other than as disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT NOVA

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

