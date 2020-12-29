Stellar Reports AGM Results

Vancouver - December 29, 2020 – John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

The Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company was held on December 18, 2020 in Vancouver, BC. At the Meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions put before them by management including the election of the board of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Total Voting Shares

A total of 25,168,117 shares representing 37.41% of the issued capital were voted at the annual meeting. No shares or proxies were disqualified.



Election of the Board of Directors

The following directors were re-elected with the vote totals noted.

----------------------------------------------------- |Directors |Votes For |Votes Withheld| |---------------------------------------------------| |Maurice Giroux |24,540,667(100.00%)|4,220 (<0.01%)| |---------------------------------------------------| |John Cumming |24,540,667(100.00%)|4,220 (<0.01%)| |---------------------------------------------------| |John Ryan |24,540,667(100.00%)|4,220 (<0.01%)| |---------------------------------------------------| |François |24,540,667(100.00%)|4,220 (<0.01%)| |Lalonde | | | |---------------------------------------------------| |Lauren McCrae |24,540,667(100.00%)|4,220 (<0.01%)| |---------------------------------------------------| |Yassine Belkabir|24,540,667(100.00%)|4,220 (<0.01%)| -----------------------------------------------------

Appointment of Auditor

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor and authorized the directors to fix the auditors remuneration. Smythe LLP is a successor entity following the merger of the Company’s former auditor, Morgan LLP, with Smythe LLP.



Incentive Stock Option Plan



The shareholders also approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC, Montreal, QC and Casablanca, Morocco.

The Company has recently completed the acquisition of 90% of the Tichka Est gold property in Morocco, and the the fully issued Priko gold permit and the pending Zenoula gold permit totaling approximately 770 km2 in Côte d’Ivoire.

