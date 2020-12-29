Mason Graphite Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2020 - Mason Graphite Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announces the results for the election of directors of its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

Following the votes cast at the meeting, each of the six (6) nominees proposed by Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi, namely Messrs. Fahad Al-Tamimi, Peter Damouni, Simon Marcotte, Tayfun Eldem, Nav Dhaliwal and Roy McDowall, was duly elected as director of the Company and each of the four (4) other nominees proposed by the Company, namely Messrs. Gilles Gingras, François Laurin, Guy Chamard and Gaston A. Morin, was not elected as director of the Company. The results of the vote are as follows:



Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Fahad Al-Tamimi 72,927,954 78.46% Peter Damouni 72,827,766 78.35% Tayfun Eldem 65,896,622 70.89% Roy McDowall 65,783,145 70.77% Nav Dhaliwal 65,390,762 70.35% Simon Marcotte 64,904,230 69.82% Gilles Gingras 27,693,708 29.79% François Laurin 26,653,193 28.67% Gaston A. Morin 26,554,782 28.57% Guy Chamard 26,334,358 28.33%

"I would like to thank the shareholders for their overwhelming support and confidence in the future of the Company. On the eve of the Electric Vehicle Revolution, the time ahead is very exciting, and we are in a fantastic position to build a great company that not only benefits the shareholders but also help create jobs and supports the economy of Québec", said Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi.

Mason Graphite Inc. is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

