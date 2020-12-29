Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Mason Graphite Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

29.12.2020  |  CNW

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2020 - Mason Graphite Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announces the results for the election of directors of its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

Following the votes cast at the meeting, each of the six (6) nominees proposed by Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi, namely Messrs. Fahad Al-Tamimi, Peter Damouni, Simon Marcotte, Tayfun Eldem, Nav Dhaliwal and Roy McDowall, was duly elected as director of the Company and each of the four (4) other nominees proposed by the Company, namely Messrs. Gilles Gingras, François Laurin, Guy Chamard and Gaston A. Morin, was not elected as director of the Company. The results of the vote are as follows:

Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Fahad Al-Tamimi

72,927,954

78.46%

Peter Damouni

72,827,766

78.35%

Tayfun Eldem

65,896,622

70.89%

Roy McDowall

65,783,145

70.77%

Nav Dhaliwal

65,390,762

70.35%

Simon Marcotte

64,904,230

69.82%

Gilles Gingras

27,693,708

29.79%

François Laurin

26,653,193

28.67%

Gaston A. Morin

26,554,782

28.57%

Guy Chamard

26,334,358

28.33%

"I would like to thank the shareholders for their overwhelming support and confidence in the future of the Company. On the eve of the Electric Vehicle Revolution, the time ahead is very exciting, and we are in a fantastic position to build a great company that not only benefits the shareholders but also help create jobs and supports the economy of Québec", said Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc. is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mason Graphite Inc.



Contact
Mason Graphite Inc.: Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1-514-289-3580, Head Office: 3030 Le Carrefour Blvd., Suite 600, Laval, Québec H7T 2P5
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mason Graphite Inc.

Mason Graphite Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J8EY
CA57520W1005
www.masongraphite.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap