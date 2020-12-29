Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the ‘Meeting’), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held via teleconference on December 29, 2020, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.
A total of 4,364,149 common shares representing 2.62% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:
NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Martin Rowley
4,124,837
95.61
189,401
4.39
Mark Frewin
4,124,815
95.61
189,423
4.39
Paul Matysek
4,103,693
95.12
210,545
4.88
Jorge Estepa
4,124,835
95.61
189,403
4.39
Elia Ndevanjema Shikongo
4,124,837
95.61
189,401
4.39
Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors. The Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on December 29, 2020, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Forsys Metals Corp. Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 166.9m
For additional information please contact:
Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!