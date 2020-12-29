Rock Tech Chairman Dirk Harbecke Acquires Shares, Files Early Warning Report

Vancouver, December 29, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:RCK) announces that Dirk Harbecke (the “Purchaser”), chairman of the board of directors of the Company, has acquired, in a private placement, 1,176,000 common shares and 1,176,000 share purchase warrants of the Company.

Prior to giving effect to the recent acquisition, the Purchaser held 5,245,434 shares, 835,834 Warrants and 695,000 Stock Options representing 16.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a partially-diluted basis. After giving effect to the acquisition, the Purchaser holds 6,421,434 shares, 2,011,834 warrants and 695,000 stock options representing 17.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a partially-diluted basis.

The shares and warrants were acquired for investment purposes. While the Purchaser does not intend to acquire further securities of the Company, the Purchaser may, from time to time, increase or decrease his ownership of the securities of the Company through the market or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated December 29, 2020. The early warning report respecting the transaction has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (“SEDAR”) under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

