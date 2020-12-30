Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, December 30, 2020 - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE:A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be closing a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 1,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") at $0.40 per WC Unit for proceeds of $400,000 on December 31, 2020.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.40 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("WC Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share until June 30, 2022.

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for working capital.

All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, expiring on May 1, 2021.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 65,601 hectares (162,104 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The Company also has a 100% interest (subject to a 1% Uranium Production Payment Royalty and a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty on any precious or base metals payable, provided that the price of uranium is greater than US$130 per pound) in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. The Camp historically produced over 300 million pounds of U 3 O 8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production. The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 550 million lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia has 90.9 million common shares outstanding, 106.7 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

