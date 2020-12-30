Bathurst Metals Announces $160,000.00 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver - December 30, 2020 – Bathurst Metals Corp. (“Bathurst” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMV.H) is pleased to announce the terms of a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) whereby the Company plans to raise approximately C$160,000.00 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.18 per share. The Offering is expected to close on or before December 31, 2020, and is subject to regulatory approval.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the flow-through portion of the Offering to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses that are Flow-Through Mining Expenditures (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2020.

The proceeds from the common shares issued under the Offering will be used in part to fund the Company’s 2021 exploration and evaluation program on the Turner Lake Project.

All securities issued in the non-brokered Placement and Offering will be subject to a four month hold period.

