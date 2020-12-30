Hut 8 Announces Results of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, December 30, 2020 - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held telephonically on December 30, 2020.

As of November 2, 2020, which was the record date for the Meeting, there were 96,732,324 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 44,611,046 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed.

The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Nominee For Withheld Actual Percentage Actual Percentage Bill Tai 37,956,791 88.63% 4,869,223 11.37% Jeremy Sewell 37,955,337 88.63% 4,870,677 11.37% Joseph Flinn 42,797,524 99.93% 28,490 0.07% Sanjiv Samant 42,762,574 99.85% 63,440 0.15% Chris Eldredge 42,798,154 99.93% 27,860 0.07% Jaime Leverton 37,920,791 88.55% 4,905,223 11.45%

2. Appointment of DMCL LLP. The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of DMCL LLP be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors of the Company. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Meeting with respect to the appointment of DMCL LLP:

For Withheld Actual Percentage Actual Percentage 44,547,506 99.86% 63,440 0.14%

3. Approval of the securities for services plan with Induna Energy Inc. The Company's shareholders approved the issuance to Induna Energy of 380,000 common shares for services rendered to Hut 8 in 2020, and the issuance of up to 600,000 common shares in 2021 for the same or similar services to be rendered, to be issued at the discretion of the Board. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Meeting with respect to the approval of the securities for services plan with Induna Energy:

For Against Actual Percentage Actual Percentage 42,416,016 99.04% 409,998 0.96%

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

Key investment highlights and FAQ's: https://www.hut8mining.com/investors.

Keep up-to-date on Hut 8 events and developments and join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Hut 8 Corporate Contact:

Jimmy Vaiopoulos

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (647) 256-1992

Email: info@hut8mining.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently-filed Annual Information Form, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Hut 8 expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71197