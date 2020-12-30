Appointment of Director

Vancouver - December 30, 2020 – Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV:GCC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Laurence A. Smoliak has been appointed Director of the Company.

Mr. Smoliak is a Chartered Public Accountant (Chartered Accountant and Certified Management Accountant) with over 40 years experience in public practice and industry. He has broad experience in finance and management, international business experience and has held senior management positions in private and public companies. Mr. Smoliak graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems. After university he spent five years with the Chartered Accounting firm Thorne Riddell (later merged to be KPMG) working in the areas of auditing, taxation and business valuations. He then set up and operated his own successful public accounting practice.

The Company also announces it has granted 800,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.10 to directors, officers, employees and consultants for a period of 30 months from the date of the grant.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

“Tom Kennedy”

Tom Kennedy, CEO

