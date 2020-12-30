Menü Artikel
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Flow-through Non-brokered Private Placement

30.12.2020  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, December 30, 2020 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that, further to its News Releases of December 18, 2020 and December 24, 2020, it has completed the second and final tranche (the "Offering") of the non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 161,291 common shares (each, a "Share") issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $0.31 per Share for gross proceeds of $50,000.21. The Company received an aggregate of $1,996,749.99 from the first and second tranches of the Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering will be used to advance the developments of the Company's Ashram REE Deposit in Quebec.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element/ Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Commerce Resources Corp.

"Chris Grove"

Chris Grove
President and Director
Tel: 604.484.2700
Email: cgrove@commerceresources.com
Web: http://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Commerce Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622728/Commerce-Resources-Corp-Announces-Closing-of-Second-and-Final-Tranche-of-Flow-through-Non-brokered-Private-Placement


Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PQKV
CA2006977045
www.commerceresources.com
