Blende Silver Corp. Appointment of Director

Vancouver, Dec. 30, 2020 – Blende Silver Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BAG) is pleased to announce that Mr. Laurence A. Smoliak has been appointed Director of the Company.

Mr. Smoliak is a Chartered Public Accountant (Chartered Accountant and Certified Management Accountant) with over 40 years experience in public practice and industry. He has broad experience in finance and management, international business experience and has held senior management positions in private and public companies. Mr. Smoliak graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems. After university he spent five years with the Chartered Accounting firm Thorne Riddell (later merged to be KPMG) working in the areas of auditing, taxation and business valuations. He then set up and operated his own successful public accounting practice.

About Blende Silver Corp.

Blende Silver Corp. (formerly Blind Creek Resources Ltd.) is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on lead-zinc-silver project acquisition, exploration and development. The Company's flagship property is the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The property is 100% owned, winter-road accessible 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- |On Behalf of the Board of Directors|CONTACT INFORMATION | |Blende Silver Corp. |Corporate Inquiries: | |“Glen Macdonald” |Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 | |Glen C. Macdonald |Email:dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com| |Director | | ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

