New Director

Vancouver, Canada – TheNewswire - December 31, 2020 – Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV:EAU) is pleased to announce that Mr. Laurence A. Smoliak was elected as a Director of the Company at the ASGM held December 23, 2020.

Mr. Smoliak is a Chartered Public Accountant (Chartered Accountant and Certified Management Accountant) with over 40 years experience in public practice and industry. He has broad experience in finance and management, international business experience and has held senior management positions in private and public companies. Mr. Smoliak graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems. After university he spent five years with the Chartered Accounting firm Thorne Riddell (later merged to be KPMG) working in the areas of auditing, taxation and business valuations. He then set up and operated his own successful public accounting practice.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company’s 100%- owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company’s 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and, the 2020 acquired, TAG, 7 km to the north of the historical Engineer Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

---------------------------------------------------------------- | | | |On Behalf of the |Contact Information | |Board of Directors | | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.|Corporate Inquiries: | | | | | | | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |"Andrew H. Rees" |Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |Mr. Andrew H. Rees |Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com| |--------------------------------------------------------------| |President | | ----------------------------------------------------------------

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

