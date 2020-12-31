A Message from the Executive President & CEO, Sam Ataya

NEW YORK, NY – TheNewswire – December 31, 2020 – Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the “Company”).

Dear Shareholders, Management, Staff, Associates, Business Partners and Suppliers:

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very Happy New Year. I do hope that everyone has enjoyed a safe holiday season during these unprecedented times that we are faced with.

What can be said that has not already been discussed regarding the impact that 2020 has had on all of us, personally and professionally. At times, it seems that there is little to do but continually reflect on what we have lost and how different the world has become. However, it is time to look to the future, to start the process of refocusing on our goals ahead and making sure that our efforts to date were not in vain; to move forward without looking back.

At Western Magnesium, like every other company, we have been faced with the challenges that Covid-19 has presented. To start, I want to thank our Executive Chairman, Mr. Ed Lee, our board of directors’, management, and staff for their unwavering support and their hard work every single day. As mentioned before in previous updates, our office has remained open during Covid-19. We have retained our full staff and continued to work at making sure that we try to meet the timelines we have been stating all along. Thankfully, our challenges have not been internal, but rather external. We face yet again another lockdown; more rules and regulations being put into place that have hindered our partners and suppliers which has affected our schedule. Despite these challenges, this has not altered our continuous build of our commercialised pilot plant. In fact, despite the delays that might occur due to Covid-19, we are very excited about the building and completion of our plant which will result in the production of magnesium metal. Management and staff continue to work with our partners and suppliers regarding any delays we experience due to the lockdown. Though this might be frustrating, and at times challenging for all of us, I can assure you that our outlook for 2021 remains positive and exciting. 2021 will be a banner year and we will continue to share news with you as we achieve our milestones.

On a personal note, I want you to know how positive I feel, this is a great time for our company. We have not been stopped by this pandemic. We continue to grow and thrive. No delay, or challenge can take away from what we are about to accomplish. The pandemic might affect timelines, might disrupt supply chains, but it will not disrupt our will to succeed. It will not disrupt our efforts; it will not disrupt our dream. Most importantly, I can assure you, it will never disrupt our success.

Thank you for your continued patience and faith in us. I can assure you that we will continue tirelessly to build an exciting road ahead.

Happy Holidays & Happy New Year. Stay Safe and God Bless You and Your Families.

All the best,

Sam Ataya

Executive President & CEO

