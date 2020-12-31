AuQ Gold Mining Inc. Announces Closing of Flow Through Financing

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - December 31, 2020 – AUQ Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUQ) PINK (OTC:NSVLF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acceptted subscriptions for an aggregate of 570,000 Flow-Through Shares of the Company at a price of 70 cents per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $385,000.

Each flow-through common share shall be issued on a flow-through basis as contemplated by the Tax Act(Canada).

The Company has agreed to pay a cash fee of $18,060 and issue 25,800 warrants exercisable at $0.70 until June 21, 2021 and thereafter at $0.90 until December 21, 2021, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the flow-through offering will be used to conduct resource exploration renouncable for the 2020 tax year.

Glen Macdonald, CEO of AuQ stated: "the Board of Directors looks forward to active exploration effort in 2021."

Contact Person: Mr. Glen Macdonald, P.Geo.

Telephone: (604)719-8129

Email: auqgold@gmail.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) “Glen Macdonald”

Glen Macdonald Chief Executive Officer and Director

