Menü Artikel
Suche
 

UK Competition and Market Authority challenges TiZirs Norwegian plant selling process

08:48 Uhr  |  Globenewswire Europe

Paris, 4 January 2021, 8:45 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

UK Competition and Market Authority challenges TiZir’s Norwegian plant selling process

Eramet and Tronox Holdings plc. ("Tronox") signed an agreement on 14 May 2020 for the sale of 100% of the shares of TTI (TiZir Titanium & Iron AS, “TTI”), TiZir’s Norwegian plant, to Tronox. As announced to the market, the closing of this transaction was subject to certain regulatory approvals.

To date, regulatory approvals in terms of competition and market concentration, in the United Kingdom and the United States, are still pending. Eramet has learned today that the UK Competition and Market Authority ("CMA") has decided to refer the proposed acquisition by Tronox to a Phase 2 investigation unless an offer of satisfactory remedies is made by Tronox in the coming days.

Consequently the process of lifting the CMA required conditions will continue in 2021.

Eramet will keep the market informed of the progress of the transaction.

Calendar

16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 annual results

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter turnover


ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, including lithium
extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs almost 13,000 people in more than 20 countries, with turnover of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, visit www.eramet.com

ABOUT TRONOX

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 7,000 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain position Tronox as the preeminent global titanium dioxide producer.

For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit Tronox.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann
T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations Manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



 PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com




Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr

Attachment

  • CP TTI Jan21 VF


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Eramet S.A.

Eramet S.A.
Bergbau
Frankreich
892800
FR0000131757
www.eramet.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap