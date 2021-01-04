Canada Carbon Provides Corporate Update

MISSISSAUGA, Jan. 04, 2021 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) is pleased to provide a corporate update.



In July 2020, The Commission de la Protection du Territoire Agricole du Qu?bec (“CPTAQ”) delivered a conditional positive preliminary orientation for the Miller Project. As part of the review process, the CPTAQ allows 30 days following its orientation for interested parties to submit any additional information related to the Project. The CPTAQ extended the 30-day window to allow parties more time to review the Miller Project information. Any party can request a public meeting with the CPTAQ. The party will have up to 10 days prior to the meeting to provide the CPTAQ with the documents to be discussed during the public meeting. A final decision will be rendered following the public meeting. Canada Carbon has been informed that a public meeting for the CPTAQ will be held. Scheduling is currently taking place and it is anticipated that the meeting will be held via ZOOM in February or March 2021.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge (GSLR) commissioned three counter expertise studies which have been filed with the CPTAQ. The studies are regarding hydrogeology, agronomy and forestry. “We have forwarded copies of the studies to our experts, however, a preliminary review of the contents of the reports indicates that there are no issues of concern in the reports likely to lead to a reversal of CPTAQ’s preliminary orientation. We will study these reports carefully and reiterate our willingness to work with the municipality and its citizens in the realization of the Miller project. We hope to work in collaboration and discussion with GSLR to determine what further studies are necessary for the advancement of the project. Collaboration and the sharing of information will make it possible to optimize the project for the benefit of the municipality and the project partners, as agreed to by each of the parties.” said Valerie Pomerleau, Director of Public Affairs and Communications, newly appointed.

In October 2020, the Company announced that it had delivered on the initial order from Analytical Reference Materials International (“ARMI”), a subsidiary of LGC Standards Company (“LGC”), a global leader in the life sciences sector for the development of a Certified Reference Material (“CRM”). Once material is received by LGC it must go through a lengthy certification process which includes testing of the material at 10 to 12 different labs. The results from the various labs are then statistically analyzed and the batch is then certified at which point it will become available for sale.

Over the past few weeks, we have met with many stakeholders and informed them about the Miller project. This graphite project not only has the potential to contribute to the achievement of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) reduction objectives, but it would also help develop the regional economy in addition to participating in the post-COVID-19 economic recovery. "The arrival of Ms. Pomerleau has made it possible to reach and raise awareness among several stakeholders of the Miller Project. Our new vision and a much more proactive communication have allowed us to rekindle the discussions surrounding the operation of a "green" graphite project in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge," specified Ms. Olga Nikitovic, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The Quebec government unveiled its Quebec Strategic and Critical Minerals Plan earlier this fall and Canada Carbon's involvement will be essential. In addition, the federal government announced an action plan for Small Modular Reactors (SMR), supporting Canada’s SMR Roadmap, will be important to Canada Carbon as the exceptional purity of the graphite from the Miller project would enable it to help meet the Government of Canada's objectives.

“We are an indispensable ally in the development of new, low-emission energy sources and we want to be a full participant in that development. Our high purity graphite is essential for several applications that will have a positive environmental impact since its exploitation could be done with much lower carbon emissions than graphite from elsewhere in the world.” concluded Ms. Olga Nikitovic, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Canada Carbon is committed to keeping all stakeholders informed, and 2021 will be an opportunity to increase awareness of our vision and goals. We are in listening mode; we will work on the identified issues and opportunities of the Miller project and organize meetings to clarify them so that we can work together to improve the project and ensure its success.

Canada Carbon will soon be launching a Miller Project participative platform in French to inform stakeholders regarding the project. From this platform, citizens will be able to easily consult the documentation related to the Miller Project.

