SouthGobi Announces Change of Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives

16:16 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Jan. 04, 2021 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) hereby announces that Sir Kwok Siu Man KR (“Sir Seaman Kwok”) has tendered his resignations as (i) the joint company secretary of the Company in Hong Kong (the “Hong Kong Company Secretary”); (ii) the authorized representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong; and has ceased to act as (iii) an authorized representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (collectively, the “Authorized Representatives”) with retrospective effect from January 1, 2021.

Sir Seaman Kwok has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and there is no matter relating to his resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company further announces that Ms. So Shuk Wan (“Ms. So”) has been appointed as the Hong Kong Company Secretary and the Authorized Representatives with retrospective effect from January 1, 2021. Ms. So joined the Company in February 2011 and has been the assistant company secretary of the Company since 2018. Ms. So is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. So holds a Master of Corporate Governance degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Baruch College, The City University of New York.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Sir Seaman Kwok for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and welcome Ms. So on her new appointments.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com

Website: www.southgobi.com



