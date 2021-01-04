RJK Explorations Receives $1,612,000 from Warrant Exercise

Kirkland Lake, January 4, 2021 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that warrants attached to the December 23rd and 31st, 2019 financings have been exercised with a cumulative value of $1,612,000.

Glenn Kasner, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We've experienced tremendous support from our shareholders throughout a very difficult 2020. In only twelve months and with substantial downtime due to COVID-19 rules, RJK has discovered five large kimberlite bodies. Proceeds from these warrants will be used to test for diamonds within the existing discoveries, and to drill test additional targets in the Cobalt mining camp."

