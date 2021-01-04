Regulus Announces Extension of Warrants

VANCOUVER, Jan. 04, 2021 - Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) proposes to extend the expiry date of 4,217,452 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to the Company’s July 27, 2016 private placement. The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.60 per common share. The Company will seek acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional six months to July 27, 2021. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.



The proposed amendment to extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to Exchange acceptance.

For further information, please contact:

Regulus Resources Inc.

Laura Brangwin

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +1 646 583-1404

Email: laura.brangwin@regulusresources.com

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

