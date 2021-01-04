Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. First Zinc-Silver Concentrate Shipment Completed

Toronto, January 4, 2021 - Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: ICAU) (the "Company"), a gold refining and commodity trading company, is pleased to announce the completion of our first zinc-silver concentrate shipment from our toll processing facility in Potosi, Bolivia.

The initial shipment of 420 tonnes of zinc-silver concentrate was loaded under supervision of Alfred H. Knight with all containers being sealed following a rigorous reference sample procedure and regulatory inspection. As previously forecast the zinc concentrate graded in excess of 50% zinc and over 9 ounces of silver per tonne with no material impurities or penalties.







Photos of Zinc-Silver Concentrates being loaded and sampled at Santa Lucia process plant.

This export represents another a major milestone for the Company occurring, as forecast, in calendar 2020. The company has now demonstrated the viability of the operation's entire logistics chain from ore purchases, processing, concentrate production, export logistics and physical concentrate shipment.

Initial forecast for the first half of 2021 is to aggressively grow our zinc-silver concentrate export volumes to approximately 2,000 tonnes per month with the intention to increase this again in H2 2021. We will provide updates on volume growth targets in the coming weeks as we complete in-progress exports.

Regarding the completion of the first shipment of zinc-silver concentrate, Gorden Glenn, CEO commented: "This milestone represents an incredible achievement by the entire Intercontinental team. To initiate and complete our first concentrate shipment in just 1.5 months from the start of discussions with producers, processing facilities, off takers and logistics providers is a testament to the experience, dedication and culture within the Company. The entire team should be proud of their role in the achievements of the business initiative to date, which is will form an additional platform for continued growth by the Company. The response to the Company entering the concentrate export business was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from mine operators right through to off taker's and service providers and is a testament to our transparent business/regulatory business plan."

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. is a Next Generation Metals and Mining Company. We believe our gold refining, physical commodities marketing and trading operations can provide insights in global primary supply and demand trends that create a strategic and competitive advantage for further investment and expansion opportunities on a global basis. The Company generates revenues from the purchases and sales of gold and production and sale of zinc-silver and lead-silver concentrates (accounted for as revenue). Cost of sales is measured at; a) the fair value of the precious metals purchased and sold and b) for base metal concentrates, the purchase cost of mined product, toll milling charges, treatment and refining charges ("TCRC's") and logistic costs typically associated with concentrates, all products are purchased at a competitive discount from licensed small gold miners (SGM) and licensed small base metal miners in Latin America (LATAM). Global SGM supply is significant and supports a sustainable revenue generation model. Zinc-silver and lead-silver concentrates from Potosi Bolivia are well known to global markets. We are unique company offering investors exposure and price leverage to gold, silver, zinc and lead without the significant risks associated with typical exploration, mining and development investments.

Intercontinental Gold has 18,087,250 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange (ICAU.V).

