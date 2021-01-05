PureGold Appoints Vice President Business Development

VANCOUVER, Jan. 05, 2021 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX-V, PUR:LSE) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Haubrich as Vice President, Business Development.

Mr. Haubrich is a mining finance professional and registered Professional Mining Engineer with over a decade of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, capital markets, operations, and engineering consulting in the mining industry. Prior to joining PureGold, he served as Vice President, Investment Banking with National Bank Financial where he covered the mining sector and advised clients on a wide range of M&A and financing transactions. Mr. Haubrich started his career as an underground mining engineer with Cameco Corp. and has since evaluated numerous mining projects across the world from both financial and technical perspectives. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Alberta, a Master of Science degree in Mineral and Energy Economics from Colorado School of Mines and is a CFA Charterholder.

“I am very pleased to welcome Chris to our management team,” said Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of PureGold. “Chris brings to the role extensive industry experience in mine finance and corporate strategy, ideally suited for the Company’s objectives. With the achievement of first gold production at our PureGold Mine, Chris adds complementary skills to our management team at the right time as we look to broaden awareness within the investment community and build out our corporate growth strategy.”

As part of his compensation, Mr. Haubrich has been granted incentive stock options to purchase 400,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before January 1, 2026 at a price of $2.60 per common share, and were granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

PureGold is a growth company, located in the very heart of Red Lake, Canada. Our objective is pure and simple. To develop a highly-profitable long life gold mining company, becoming Canada’s next iconic gold producer. Our plan is very disciplined, very methodical and financially sound. To expand organically, and develop PureGold’s multi-million ounce high grade gold asset incrementally, step-by-step, using a phased mining development plan to deliver maximum return.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Darin Labrenz”

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO

Investor inquiries:

Adrian O’Brien, Director Marketing & Communications

Tel: 604-809-6890

aobrien@puregoldmining.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.