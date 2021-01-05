Mirasol Resources Appoints Timothy Heenan as Vice President, Exploration

Shares Issued and Outstanding: 54,116,043

VANCOUVER, Jan. 5, 2021 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to announce the promotion of Timothy Heenan to the position of Vice President Exploration of the Company. Mr. Heenan is a geologist with over thirty years of exploration experience, mostly within Central and South America, with a strong focus in Chile and Argentina, and has served as Mirasol's regional manager for South America for more than fifteen years. Mr. Heenan is one of the original founders of Mirasol, was a director for more than thirteen years and has worked exclusively for Mirasol since its inception in 2003. He was directly involved in several discoveries, including the famous Cerro Negro Mining District in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, and several other high-profile projects throughout the region.

Mirasol's Chair and Interim CEO, Patrick Evans, stated: "Tim is a unique hands-on explorationist who has successfully led Mirasol's South American projects team since the founding of the Company. His deep technical experience has enabled Mirasol to discover and advance an extraordinary suite of early, mid and advanced stage projects in Chile and Argentina. Through years of dedicated hard work leading a team of talented geologists, Tim has been instrumental in bringing twelve projects to advanced stage, a number of which will be drilled this year."

Mr. Evans added: "Tim's experience and intense discovery-driven attitude is key to Mirasol's vision to be a successful explorer and to continue to build shareholder value."

Mr. Heenan has resided in Latin America for most of his professional career. He is currently based in Mendoza, Argentina, where he has lived for the last twenty years, and prior to that he spent ten years in Chile. With three decades of experience, Mr. Heenan has a deep understanding of the geology, culture, legal and administrative frameworks, and mining property management dynamics in the regions where Mirasol is actively exploring.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has six partner-funded projects, two with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), and one each with First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mine Discovery Fund (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile) and Silver Sands Resources (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two projects, Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

