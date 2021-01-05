Radius Appoints New CEO/President to Advance North American Gold and Silver Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - January 5, 2021 – Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) (OTC:RDUFF) is pleased to announce that Bruce Smith has been appointed CEO/President and has joined the Board of Directors. Bruce has been managing Radius’s exploration programs for several years and will now oversee the Company’s corporate strategy, exploration and marketing.

Simon Ridgway, founder and major shareholder of Radius Gold, will remain actively involved as Director and Chairman of the Board. Simon comments: “Bruce was one of the early employees of Radius as a geologist back in 1998. He has had several long periods working with the Company, most recently as Exploration Manager. In that position, he has led the discovery team to several compelling gold/silver projects, including Amalia and Plata Verde in Mexico. Outside of Radius, Bruce has managed and participated in several major precious and base metal discoveries that have advanced to mines. The shareholders of the Company will benefit significantly from Bruce personally being involved in bringing his discoveries to market.”

Simon Ridgway, the previous President and CEO of Radius, will step into the key role of CEO/President of Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. Radius has formed a joint venture with Volcanic to explore and develop the portfolio of gold/silver properties owned by Radius in Guatemala. Simon has extensive knowledge of Guatemala, both geological and socio-political, having been the driving force behind several historic discoveries in Central America. The projects in Guatemala have been held by Radius for a number of years awaiting the right market and political conditions to advance the properties and that the time is now. Volcanic is well financed and has an option to earn a 60% interest in the projects with Radius carried through discovery, retaining a 40% interest.

Simon and Bruce will work closely on the development of both companies, with Bruce as technical adviser to Volcanic overseeing Radius’s interest in the Guatemala properties, and Simon as Chairman of Radius’s Board of Directors. Both have a strong belief that 2021 will be a transformative year for Radius Gold Inc.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located primarily in Mexico, United States and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

Director & Chairman

Symbol: TSXV-RDU

Contact: Simon Ridgway

200 Burrard Street, Suite 650

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.radiusgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s investments and properties; timelines; the future financial performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate”, “estimates”, “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “upgraded”, “offset”, “limited”, “contained”, “reflecting”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, “periodically”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with its public statements and stated goals; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its investments or properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.