Huntsman to Commence 18-hole Drill Program at Canegrass High-Grade Nickel Project, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, January 5, 2021 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce it has received the Programme of Work (POW) permit for the upcoming 18-hole (3,160 m) drill program at the Canegrass nickel project in Western Australia. All Points Sampling Australia Pty Ltd. and WDA Drilling have been contracted to perform drilling operations, with site work expected to commence in January.

In addition, the Company has also engaged AHA Logic to undertake a Heritage study of the area to confirm compliance with the Company's knowledge of the property, and to ensure compliance with the Australian Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972. Huntsman's Australian Consultants, Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd. ("Newexco"), will be accompanying representatives from AHA Logic as they perform a site visit this week.

Peter Dickie, President and CEO for Huntsman, commented, "With permits in hand, and contractors confirmed, we anticipate the commencement of drilling at Canegrass within the next two weeks. We will be following up on strong initial drill results, as well as testing a number of additional survey anomalies. Currently rated as the world's top mining jurisdiction by The Fraser Institute, Western Australia's mining sector is booming,and we are very pleased to be advancing our high-grade nickel project at this time."

Canegrass High-Grade Nickel Project, Western Australia

High-grade nickel, copper, PGE and vanadium mineralization.

Multiple, high-grade, near-surface drill results.

Drilling success to date has been following up EM survey anomalies. More anomalies remain to be drill tested.

Attractive Chemistry: Multi-element rock and soil sampling (historical).

Located in the Windimurra Intrusive Complex, road accessible and 500 km from tidewater

Upcoming Drill Program. The upcoming program will include a minimum 18 holes (3,160 m) of Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond (Core) drilling, which will follow up on 2018 successes and begin to test new, high priority areas. The new program is designed to drill untested conductors identified in surface geophysics and to continue assessing the extent of the Ni-Cu (Co) mineralization intersected in the previous campaign, including targeting the off-hole DHEM anomalies.

2018 drilling highlights include:

BBRC001 (Winx) 14m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 0.05% Co, 463ppb Pd and 375ppb Pt from 65m, including 1m @ 2.70% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.12% Co, 751ppb Pd and 723 ppb Pt.

BBDD001 (Sunline) 0.57m @ 3.07 % Ni, 0.62% Cu and 0.24% Co from 144.1m.

BBDD002 (Tulloch) 14.25m @ 0.69% Ni, 0.82% Cu and 0.05% Co from 243.2, including 4.9m @ 1.33% Ni, 1.26% Cu and 0.10% Co.

All 2018 drill holes returned anomalous values of Ni, Cu, Co (and PGE) and were open along strike and at depth. Downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) testing identified anomalies in several holes, strongly suggesting mineralization is more extensive than intersected, which will be tested in the upcoming drill program.

Total Magnetic Intensity map of Canegrass Project with 2020 drill targets and locations.

The technical content of this news release with respect to Canegrass has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

