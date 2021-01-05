Menü Artikel
Suche
 

I-Minerals Receives Acceptance of Amended Operations and Reclamation Plan

14:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 5, 2021 - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTC Pink: IMAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the amended Operations and Reclamation Plan (the "ORP") announced in the news release of September 1, 2020 has been accepted by Idaho Department of Lands (the "IDL).

The filing of the amended ORP was triggered by changes to the mining plan to focus operations on zones of the primary clay containing higher concentrations of kaolinite and halloysite in keeping with the company's pre-feasibility study announced in the news release of March 3, 2020 for the production of metakaolin and halloysite. The pre-feasibility study,completed by Millcreek Engineering Company and Millcreek Mining Group ("Millcreek"), estimated an after-tax NPV of USD 34 million and an after-tax IRR of 18% with a four-year ramp up to full production. The pre-feasibility study can be viewed on the Company's website or SEDAR.

John Theobald, President and CEO of I-Minerals Inc., noted that "Receipt of the ORP further de-risks the Bovill Project and with some of the developments in the metakaolin and halloysite market, the four year production ramp up assumptions in our pre-feasibility could be regarded as being conservative."

I-Minerals is currently assessing proposals from Millcreek for the completion of a feasibility study and detailed engineering and expects to commence these studies shortly.

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is a Canadian based exploration and development company that is advancing the Helmer-Bovill kaolin-halloysite property in north central Idaho.

I-Minerals Inc.

per: "John Theobald"

John Theobald,
President & CEO

CONTACT

Barry Girling
877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573
Email: info@imineralsinc.com
Or visit our website at www.imineralsinc.com

Paul J. Searle, Investor Relations
877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573
Email: PSearle@imineralsinc.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the world wide price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risk associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71339


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0LG9N
CA44973V1022
www.imineralsinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap