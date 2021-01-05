Supernova Metals Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

January 5, 2021 - Vancouver, B.C. – Supernova Metals Corp. (“SUPERNOVA” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kent Ausburn, PhD, PG to the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Dr. Ausburn is a senior exploration geologist and mining-entrepreneur with over 31 years of worldwide experience in the exploration/mining industry. Throughout his career Dr. Ausburn has been involved in several significant ore deposit discoveries and development, including the Castle Mountain Au Mine, Bullfrog Au Mine, and Morning Star Au Mine. He was the co-founder and VP Exploration of Tournigan Gold Corporation, where he was responsible for the identification, generation, and acquisition of a high-quality portfolio of gold projects in Northern Ireland (Curraghinalt Au deposit) and Slovakia (Kremnica Au deposit), and uranium projects in Slovakia (Kuriskova U deposit) and western USA (Wyoming, Arizona, South Dakota). Currently, he is focused on recognizing, acquiring, financing, and exploring/developing quality mineral deposits throughout the world. He is associated with an international network of technical and financing-oriented mining professionals.

“Kent brings extensive expertise to the board which will enhance our both our technical skill as well as corporate governance,” said Sean McGrath, chief executive officer of Supernova Metals. “I look forward to working closely with Kent on both the Clanton Hills silver project and the Cold Springs gold-silver project, as well as in the identification and evaluation of prospective future projects for SUPERNOVA.”

SUPERNOVA also announces the resignation of Lewis Dillman from the board of directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Dillman for his contributions over his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Clanton Hills

The Clanton Hills property represents a unique opportunity for a near surface primary silver discovery with the potential to host a bulk tonnage silver resource. The property consists of 32 mineral claims located in Yuma County approximately 112 km west of Phoenix, Arizona. Historic mapping and sampling of the outcrop area has resulted in the identification of both high-grade silver values, up to 242 g/t silver from grab samples related to discrete quartz-carbonate vein/shear structures in the outcrop, as well as lower grade silver mineralization in brecciated wall rock with silica-carbonate matrix over substantial widths.

About Cold Springs

The Cold Springs gold-silver property is located in the western Great Basin of Nevada and covers high-grade epithermal gold-silver mineralization. It lies approximately 80km east of Fallon and is accessible by road. It covers an approximately 800m by 350m hill-top exposure of altered and silicified rhyodacite breccia which hosts a series of northwest-striking, sub-parallel gold and silver-bearing quartz veins. Previous sampling by Silver Range and others has yielded values of up to 64.9 g/t gold and 1,770 g/t silver from vein material.

About SUPERNOVA METALS

SUPERNOVA Metals is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. SUPERNOVA has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets, as well as revenue generating oil production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sean McGrath

CEO and Director

sean@supernovametals.com

For More Information Contact:

Tim McNulty

(604) 783-8291

info@supernovametals.com

