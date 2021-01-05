VANCOUVER, January 5, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide results of the on-going data review and compilation for the PG Highway property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Historic reports from various mining exploration companies, and the Quebec government, have been reviewed for the project area. Historic work has included geologic mapping, economic potential assessments, airborne and ground geophysics, geochemical sampling, and drilling.

Of particular interest to the PG Highway is work documented by Hudbay Mining Ltd in 1978 (report GM58971) and Exploration Louphior Inc in 1988 (GM46998). Hudbay completed geologic mapping, ground geophysics, trenching and overburden sampling. One site was tested by diamond drilling. Louphior completed lithogeochemical sampling and ground geophysics (magnetics, electromagnetics, and Induced Polarization) and five diamond drill holes. Drill hole locations are summarized in the table below.

Historic drill holes completed on the PG Highway property

Drill Hole id Company Year East North Azimuth Dip Depth (m) 8712-1 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304631 5352374 10 45 112.2 8712-2 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304849 5352280 10 45 100 8712-3 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304678 5352365 10 45 123.4 8712-4 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304857 5351819 10 45 170.1 8712-5 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC 1988 304649 5351860 10 45 93.9 DDH-F-G-1-78 HUDBAY MINING LTD 1978 305032 5352353 47 45 54.0



The PG Highway was originally staked to cover documented historic drill-hole 8712-2. Drill logs for this hole indicate that it intercepted 9.6 metres of near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks. Further review of the historic drill logs indicate that significant sulphide intercepts were also reported in holes 8712-1, 8712-3, 8712-4, and F-G-1-78. All of these holes were drilled within a 600 metre diameter area in close proximity to Highway 397 north of Val d'Or. The sulphide intercepts are summarized in the table below. The reader is cautioned that intercepts reported in historic drilling have not been verified by Black Tusk.

Significant sulphide intercepts in historic drilling

Hole id from (m) to (m) Geology Summary* ddh 8712-1 0 4.9 Overburden 4.9 27.8 Basalt 27.8 112.2 silicified basalt including 35.6 36.2 30% po, 15% py 40.4 41.4 25% po, 25% py 42.7 44.1 20% po, 10% py 45.3 45.7 60% py, 10% po 46.9 48.6 40% py, 30% po 53 53.4 50% py, 30% po 55.2 56.5 20% po, 20% py 76.4 77.7 50% po, 5% py ddh 8712-2 0 4.8 Overburden 4.8 100 Basalt including 35 44.6 40% py, 10% po 45.7 45.76 80% py 53.4 53.45 40% py 54.2 54.36 40% py, 30% po ddh 8712-3 0 7.6 Overburden 7.6 22.3 Dacite 22.3 23.3 80% py, 3% po, 10% mag 23.3 123.4 altered mafic rock including 25 25.04 massive po 26.3 26.4 70% py 31.2 31.3 massive po 42.9 43.5 several thin bands massive po 45.2 46.1 20% po 77.8 78.1 60% po ddh 8712-4 0 15.2 Overburden 15.2 115.2 Metabasalt 115.2 170.1 Rhyodacite including 119.4 119.8 80% py 121 121.6 40% py ddh F-G-1-78 0 9 Overburden 9 27.3 grey green volcanic 27.3 28.7 chlorite biotie schist 28.7 29.7 50% po and py, some mag 29.7 44.8 quart biotite chlorite schist including 31.9 32.2 50% py and po 39.3 39.6 po py banding

* po = pyrrhotite, py = pyrite mag = magnetite

Note: Black Tusk has not verified the intercepts described above

Actual intercept widths (accounting for drilling angle and geologic structure orientation) were not provided in the historic records and are considered unknown at this time.

The historic reports indicate that work, including diamond drilling, had been concentrated only on gold and silver potential. Drill core was only analyzed for gold (maximum value of 50 ppb), or gold and silver. Black Tusk intends to continue to investigate the property for gold as well as other commodities including platinum group elements (PGE). Regionally, the PG Highway property adjoins claims that cover the Lynx and La Tour PGE mineral showings (See News Release dated April 14, 2020).

Exploration is expected to be undertaken on the PG Highway in 2021. Black Tusk holds title to five mineral properties in the Quebec, Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Three of these properties are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. This includes the McKenzie East Gold Project, PG Highway, and MoGold properties. The other properties are the Golden Valley located north of La Sarre, and the Lorrain located immediately south of Lorrainville, Quebec. The McKenzie East Gold Property is scheduled to begin diamond drilling on January 15, 2021. The Lorrain property is also scheduled for drilling in early 2021.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has entered into agreements to settle outstanding indebtedness of $198,450 at a price of $0.05 per share. The shares will be subject to four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

Additionally, the Company announces that it and has granted a total of 1,000,000 options to directors of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.065 per share for a three-year term.

