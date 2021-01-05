Keynotes, Educational Panels and 42 Canadian-Listed Public Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on January 6-7, 2021
LOS ANGELES, January 5, 2021 - The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on January 6-7, 2021, where 42 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.
Kicking off the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 starting at 8:00am EST will be a Keynote Presentation, "Canadian MicroCap State of the Union" by Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries. Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, full agenda here: https://canada.snn.network/agenda
If you would like to attend and participate in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup
Full event website: https://canada.snn.network/
On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.
|
Company
|
Ticker(s)
|
Webcasting Link
|
01 Communique
|
TSX-V: ONE / OTCQB: OONEF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39293
|
Ackroo Inc.
|
TSX-V: AKR / OTC PINK: AKRFF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39385
|
Aurora Solar Technologies
|
TSX-V: ACU
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39325
|
BeWhere
|
TSX-V: BEW / OTCQB: BEWFF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39351
|
Boardwalktech
|
TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWKLF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39307
|
C-COM Satellite Systems
|
TSX-V: CMI / OTC PINK: CYSNF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39296
|
Converge Technology Solutions
|
TSX-V: CTS / OTCQX: CTSDF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39310
|
Delta 9 Cannabis
|
TSX: DN / OTCQX: VRNDF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39357
|
Deveron UAS
|
TSX-V: FARM
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39363
|
EnWave Corporation
|
TSX-V: ENW
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39300
|
EQ Inc.
|
TSX-V: EQ
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39316
|
ESE Entertainment
|
TSX-V: ESE / OTCQB: ENTEF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39365
|
GBLT Corp.
|
TSX-V: GBLT / OTCQB: GBLTF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39291
|
Grande West Transportation
|
TSX-V: BUS / OTCQX: BUSXF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39340
|
Intouch Insight
|
TSX-V: INX / OTCQB: INXSF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39314
|
LexaGene
|
TSX-V: LXG / OTCQB: LXXGF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39313
|
Marble Financial
|
CSE: MRBL / OTC PINK: MRBLF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39382
|
mCloud
|
TSX-V: MCLD / OTCQB: MCLDF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39298
|
Medexus Pharmaceuticals
|
TSX-V: MDP / OTCQX: MEDXF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39315
|
MediaValet
|
TSX-V: MVP
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39305
|
MedX Health Corp.
|
TSX-V: MDX
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39362
|
Microbix
|
TSX: MBX / OTCQB: MBXBF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39304
|
Network Media Group
|
TSX-V: NTE
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39290
|
NeuPath Health
|
TSX-V: NPTH
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39292
|
Nova Leap Health
|
TSX-V: NLH
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39294
|
Novamind
|
Public listing (CSE: NM) expected to occur on or about 01/05/2021
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39361
|
NXT Energy Solutions
|
TSX: SFD / OTCQB: NSFDF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39324
|
OneSoft Solutions
|
TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39302
|
Playgon Games Inc.
|
TSX-V: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39384
|
ProntoForms
|
TSX-V: PFM
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39383
|
Pyrogenesis
|
TSX: PYR / OTCQB: PYRNF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39297
|
Quisitive
|
TSX-V: QUIS
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39306
|
Route1 Inc.
|
TSX-V: ROI / OTCQB: ROIUF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39323
|
Spectral Medical
|
TSX: EDT
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39364
|
StageZero Life Sciences
|
TSX: SZLS
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39337
|
Thunderbird Entertainment
|
TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39299
|
Urbanimmersive
|
TSX-V: UI
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39295
|
VitalHub
|
TSX-V: VHI
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39368
|
VOX Royalty
|
TSX-V: VOX
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39301
|
Voyager Digital
|
CSE: VYGR / OTCQB: VSBGF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39303
|
VSBLTY
|
CSE: VSBY / OTC PINK: VSBGF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39338
|
WOW! Unlimited Media
|
TSX-V: WOW / OTCQX: WOWMF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39308
About SNN.Network
SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.
