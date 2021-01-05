Menü Artikel
Keynotes, Educational Panels and 42 Canadian-Listed Public Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on January 6-7, 2021

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, January 5, 2021 - The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on January 6-7, 2021, where 42 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

Kicking off the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 starting at 8:00am EST will be a Keynote Presentation, "Canadian MicroCap State of the Union" by Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries. Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, full agenda here: https://canada.snn.network/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

Full event website: https://canada.snn.network/

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Company

Ticker(s)

Webcasting Link

01 Communique

TSX-V: ONE / OTCQB: OONEF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39293

Ackroo Inc.

TSX-V: AKR / OTC PINK: AKRFF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39385

Aurora Solar Technologies

TSX-V: ACU

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39325

BeWhere

TSX-V: BEW / OTCQB: BEWFF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39351

Boardwalktech

TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWKLF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39307

C-COM Satellite Systems

TSX-V: CMI / OTC PINK: CYSNF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39296

Converge Technology Solutions

TSX-V: CTS / OTCQX: CTSDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39310

Delta 9 Cannabis

TSX: DN / OTCQX: VRNDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39357

Deveron UAS

TSX-V: FARM

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39363

EnWave Corporation

TSX-V: ENW

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39300

EQ Inc.

TSX-V: EQ

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39316

ESE Entertainment

TSX-V: ESE / OTCQB: ENTEF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39365

GBLT Corp.

TSX-V: GBLT / OTCQB: GBLTF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39291

Grande West Transportation

TSX-V: BUS / OTCQX: BUSXF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39340

Intouch Insight

TSX-V: INX / OTCQB: INXSF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39314

LexaGene

TSX-V: LXG / OTCQB: LXXGF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39313

Marble Financial

CSE: MRBL / OTC PINK: MRBLF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39382

mCloud

TSX-V: MCLD / OTCQB: MCLDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39298

Medexus Pharmaceuticals

TSX-V: MDP / OTCQX: MEDXF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39315

MediaValet

TSX-V: MVP

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39305

MedX Health Corp.

TSX-V: MDX

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39362

Microbix

TSX: MBX / OTCQB: MBXBF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39304

Network Media Group

TSX-V: NTE

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39290

NeuPath Health

TSX-V: NPTH

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39292

Nova Leap Health

TSX-V: NLH

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39294

Novamind

Public listing (CSE: NM) expected to occur on or about 01/05/2021

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39361

NXT Energy Solutions

TSX: SFD / OTCQB: NSFDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39324

OneSoft Solutions

TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39302

Playgon Games Inc.

TSX-V: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39384

ProntoForms

TSX-V: PFM

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39383

Pyrogenesis

TSX: PYR / OTCQB: PYRNF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39297

Quisitive

TSX-V: QUIS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39306

Route1 Inc.

TSX-V: ROI / OTCQB: ROIUF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39323

Spectral Medical

TSX: EDT

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39364

StageZero Life Sciences

TSX: SZLS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39337

Thunderbird Entertainment

TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39299

Urbanimmersive

TSX-V: UI

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39295

VitalHub

TSX-V: VHI

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39368

VOX Royalty

TSX-V: VOX

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39301

Voyager Digital

CSE: VYGR / OTCQB: VSBGF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39303

VSBLTY

CSE: VSBY / OTC PINK: VSBGF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39338

WOW! Unlimited Media

TSX-V: WOW / OTCQX: WOWMF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39308

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

SOURCE: Stock News Now



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623104/Keynotes-Educational-Panels-and-42-Canadian-Listed-Public-Companies-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Network-Canada-Virtual-Event-on-January-6-7-2021


