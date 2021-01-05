Keynotes, Educational Panels and 42 Canadian-Listed Public Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on January 6-7, 2021

LOS ANGELES, January 5, 2021 - The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on January 6-7, 2021, where 42 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

Kicking off the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 starting at 8:00am EST will be a Keynote Presentation, "Canadian MicroCap State of the Union" by Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries. Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, full agenda here: https://canada.snn.network/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

Full event website: https://canada.snn.network/

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Company Ticker(s) Webcasting Link 01 Communique TSX-V: ONE / OTCQB: OONEF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39293 Ackroo Inc. TSX-V: AKR / OTC PINK: AKRFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39385 Aurora Solar Technologies TSX-V: ACU https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39325 BeWhere TSX-V: BEW / OTCQB: BEWFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39351 Boardwalktech TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWKLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39307 C-COM Satellite Systems TSX-V: CMI / OTC PINK: CYSNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39296 Converge Technology Solutions TSX-V: CTS / OTCQX: CTSDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39310 Delta 9 Cannabis TSX: DN / OTCQX: VRNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39357 Deveron UAS TSX-V: FARM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39363 EnWave Corporation TSX-V: ENW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39300 EQ Inc. TSX-V: EQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39316 ESE Entertainment TSX-V: ESE / OTCQB: ENTEF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39365 GBLT Corp. TSX-V: GBLT / OTCQB: GBLTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39291 Grande West Transportation TSX-V: BUS / OTCQX: BUSXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39340 Intouch Insight TSX-V: INX / OTCQB: INXSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39314 LexaGene TSX-V: LXG / OTCQB: LXXGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39313 Marble Financial CSE: MRBL / OTC PINK: MRBLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39382 mCloud TSX-V: MCLD / OTCQB: MCLDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39298 Medexus Pharmaceuticals TSX-V: MDP / OTCQX: MEDXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39315 MediaValet TSX-V: MVP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39305 MedX Health Corp. TSX-V: MDX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39362 Microbix TSX: MBX / OTCQB: MBXBF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39304 Network Media Group TSX-V: NTE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39290 NeuPath Health TSX-V: NPTH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39292 Nova Leap Health TSX-V: NLH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39294 Novamind Public listing (CSE: NM) expected to occur on or about 01/05/2021 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39361 NXT Energy Solutions TSX: SFD / OTCQB: NSFDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39324 OneSoft Solutions TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39302 Playgon Games Inc. TSX-V: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39384 ProntoForms TSX-V: PFM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39383 Pyrogenesis TSX: PYR / OTCQB: PYRNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39297 Quisitive TSX-V: QUIS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39306 Route1 Inc. TSX-V: ROI / OTCQB: ROIUF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39323 Spectral Medical TSX: EDT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39364 StageZero Life Sciences TSX: SZLS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39337 Thunderbird Entertainment TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39299 Urbanimmersive TSX-V: UI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39295 VitalHub TSX-V: VHI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39368 VOX Royalty TSX-V: VOX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39301 Voyager Digital CSE: VYGR / OTCQB: VSBGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39303 VSBLTY CSE: VSBY / OTC PINK: VSBGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39338 WOW! Unlimited Media TSX-V: WOW / OTCQX: WOWMF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39308

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

SOURCE: Stock News Now

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623104/Keynotes-Educational-Panels-and-42-Canadian-Listed-Public-Companies-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Network-Canada-Virtual-Event-on-January-6-7-2021