Fission Appoints Former McArthur River GM as VP Project Development

KELOWNA, Jan. 6, 2021 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed uranium mining expert, Gary Haywood, P.Eng., as VP Project Development. Mr. Haywood is a professional Mining Engineer with 35 years' experience, including seven years with Cameco as General Manager at the McArthur River and Senior Mine Engineer at the Eagle Point uranium mining operations in Saskatchewan, Canada. He will be responsible for taking the lead role in the next phases of advancement for PLS - Fission's high-grade uranium project – in the Athabasca Basin, Canada.

Mr. Haywood's experience encompasses every aspect of project development and production, with a particular focus on underground mining projects and high-grade uranium mining in the Athabasca Basin. For the past three years Mr Haywood has been providing project management consulting to the mining industry, helping to advance projects towards production, as well as assisting with underground mine engineering expertise and operational readiness planning. He is a skilled team leader and has strong track record of successful project delivery.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO, stated, "I'm delighted to welcome Mr. Haywood to the Fission team. He is a highly skilled and respected uranium mining engineer and project leader, and his expertise will be a huge asset to Fission. As we move through 2021, Fission will be accelerating the rate of advancement at our PLS project, and Mr. Haywood will play a critical role as we enter the Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment phases."

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

