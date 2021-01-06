Infinite Ore Expands Eastern Vision Property Package

VANCOUVER, January 6, 2021 - Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce that it has added to its Easter Vision holdings through the acquisition of a 100% interest in 7 claims. The claims are contiguous to and located within the Company's Confederation North Property (see Figure 1). Confederation North is located on the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt approximately 40 km east of the town of Red Lake Ontario and 20 km East of Great Bear Resources Ltd.'s Dixie project.

Figure 1: Location of acquired claims.

In addition, the Company has completed a Spaciotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey on a portion of its Confederation North property and a VTEM survey on the property is approximately 38% complete and is expected to resume this week, with results expected in January. The Company plans to incorporate relevant information from both surveys to add gold targets to its VMS targets for the upcoming winter drill program. Results of the analysis will be released in the coming weeks.

Infinite Ore acquired the claims through payments to an arms-length party of $7,000 cash and 100,000 common shares. The vendor retains a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty which can be bought back for $1.5 million at any time.

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected.

