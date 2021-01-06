Eskay Announces Appointment of Two New Executives to Its Management Team

TORONTO, January 6, 2021 - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN: A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that effective immediately Dr. John DeDecker is appointed V.P. of Exploration and M. Robert Myhill becomes V.P. of Finance.

Mac Balkam, C.E.O. and President , said " I am excited to have John and Rob join our management team for 2021 as we aggressively expand on the discoveries of 2020. Dr. DeDecker was the guiding force that reinterpreted the TV Jeff targets that resulted in two discoveries in the area. I am confident that, with John leading our Geological Team, we will be the Story of the Golden Triangle in 2021. Rob has been a Director since the beginning when we took over Eskay in 2010 and has played a significant role in the strategic development of the Company. As we plan to drill 30,000 metres in 2021, Mr. Myhill's background in senior finance and management will bring financial governance and control to allow the Company to meet its goals"

John DeDecker received his B.S. in Geology, with an emphasis on mineralogy, igneous petrology, and mathematics from North Carolina State University. He completed his M.S. in Geology at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying physical volcanology and igneous petrology, then went on to complete a Ph.D. in Geology and Geochemistry at Colorado School of Mines under the advisement of world VMS expert, Dr. Thomas Monecke. He is a Post Doctoral Fellow at the School where he researches the Au- rich V.M.S. deposits near the Eskay Creek Mine. John is founding partner of B.O.A. Exporation LLC.

Rob Myhill holds a H.B.A. and a M.B.A. from the IVEY School of Business Administration at the University of Western Ontario and earned a C.A. designation while with Price Waterhouse. Rob for 20 years was the President & C.E.O. of Canadian Investors Corp., a investment management company focused on corporate re-organizations in a broad range of sectors across Canada. Mr.Myhill was President of a National company within the Jim Pattison Industries Group. Rob also was V.P. of Corporate Development and Finance at Southstar, a venture capital joint venture company between Toronto Star and Southam Inc.

The Company wishes to advise that in its Press Release dated December 14, 2020 announcing the closing of its $13.8 million brokered private placement, it erroneously referred to the issuance of " 9,657,000 flow-through units of the Company at a price of $1.25 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,799,625 (the "Offering"). The Company actually issued 7,725,600 FT Units for gross proceeds of $9,657,000. After giving effect to the Offering, current issued and outstanding capital of the Company is 156,460,935 common shares.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp. (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

