Rock Tech Announces Additional Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Canada – TheNewswire - January 6, 2021 – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSXV:RCK); (Frankfurt:RJIB) announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) with an institutional investor of up to 2,500,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $1.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $2.00 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund Feasibility Studies on a lithium hydroxide converter, continuing investigations of the Company’s innovative lithium hydroxide processing circuit, further development and permitting work at the Company’s Georgia Lake lithium project and general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy the securities described herein. These securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or exempt from such registration.

The closing of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

For further information, please contact:

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358-5200

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

