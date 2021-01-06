VANCOUVER, January 6, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB) is pleased to announce that additional claims have been added to the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

With the addition of 6 new claims, the MoGold property now comprises 27 claims totalling 1,355 hectares. The claims are located west of Highway 397, 22 Km north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The newly added MoGold claims cover four diamond drill holes that were completed from 1973 to 2009. These drill holes are currently being reviewed and summarized for addition to the property database that now includes 12 historic diamond drill holes.

The MoGold claims cover the historic Boily-Bérubé mineral showing. The Boily- Bérubé is described as being located on the western contact of the La Corne batholith. The showing consists of a massive vein of cherty quartz containing fine grains of pyrite, minor chalcopyrite and scattered flakes of molybdenite. The veins trend along the western contact of a quartz porphyry intrusion highly mineralized with very fine-grained pyrite. Excavating on the showing carried out in 1989 revealed a pegmatititic quartz vein containing 10 to 30% molybdenite, pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite and malachite. Bismuth mineralization had been noted in some of the historic drilling. Black Tusk geologic team interprets the geology and recorded mineralization to have potential for intrusion-related gold mineralization.

Black Tusk will continue compile and review available information for the MoGold property to delineate targets for exploration.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources

Black Tusk holds title to five mineral properties in the Quebec, Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Three of these properties are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. This includes the McKenzie East Gold Project, PG Highway, and MoGold properties. The other properties are the Golden Valley located north of La Sarre, and the Lorrain located immediately south of Lorrainville, Quebec. The McKenzie East Gold Property is scheduled to begin diamond drilling on January 15, 2021. The Lorrain property is also scheduled for drilling in Winter 2021.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623219/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Stakes-Additional-Claims-on-MoGold-Property-Val-dOr-Quebec