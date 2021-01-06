Visible Gold Mines Appoints Doug Andrews as Special Advisor to its Geological Team

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (Frankfurt: 3V41) (OTCQX: VGMIF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Doug Andrews to its geological team as special adviser. Mr. Andrews is expected to work closely with Robert Sansfaçon, Vice President Exploration of Visible Gold Mines, on developing and executing the company's exploration vision. Both Mr. Andrew and Mr. Sansfacon have extensive experience in gold exploration in the Abitibi greenstone belt.

Mr. Andrews is a retired professional geologist with extensive exploration experience focused on precious metal exploration. He acts as a technical adviser for several public and private mineral exploration companies. Mr. Andrews holds a B.Sc. in geology from the McMaster University and a M.Sc. in geology from the University of Manitoba.

In connection with Mr. Andrews nomination, Visible Gold Mines has granted to him incentive stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of Visible Gold Mines pursuant to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of Visible Gold Mines' stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at a price of $.0355 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant and is not subject to any vesting conditions.

In addition, the Board of Directors has today granted stock options in respect of 750,000 common shares to Visible Gold Mines' four directors and two consultants. The options were granted pursuant to Visible Gold Mines' stock option plan. The exercise price of the options is $0.355, which is equal to the closing price of Visible Gold Mines' common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday January 5, 2021. The options will expire on January 6, 2031 and vested immediately.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals in northwestern Québec, considered one of the world's best jurisdictions for mining and exploration. The Company has 31 064 539 shares outstanding.

