Artemis Gold Inc. Announces Appointment of COO

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2021 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ARTG) ("Artemis" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Langford as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company effective January 06, 2021.

Based out of the Company's Vancouver office, Mr. Langford will be responsible for the overall operational and technical management of the Company's assets as well as take a lead role alongside the Chairman and CEO of the Company in executing the Company's business plan and strategy.

About Jeremy Langford

Mr. Langford has large multi mine gold producer company experience and an extensive proven on-the-ground track record internationally in managing operations and the development of scale greenfield assets, continually delivering operational success over the past 15 years.

Notably, Mr. Langford served most recently in the role of COO of Centamin Plc and prior to that COO & EVP Construction and Technical Services with Endeavour Mining Corp., at which time he had the responsibility of advancing Endeavour's development assets. During his time with Endeavour, he led the successful development and ramp-up of the Agbaou, Hounde, ITY and the Nzema gold projects in West Africa, along with the implementation and integration of owner mining activities across various operations.

Under his leadership, these projects were successfully delivered under budget, ahead of schedule, with all assets achieving name-plate status or better in industry leading timings. Mr. Langford has also delivered multiple brownfields upgrades/expansions during his career and has development and operating experience in cold weather climates.

Mr. Langford began his career as an Engineer with the Royal Australian Navy. He holds an Honours Degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAUSIMM).

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "We are delighted to have someone of Jeremy's calibre join the Company as COO. His expertise in construction and operations management will be an enormous asset to the Company, and specifically to the construction and commissioning of our Blackwater Project. Particularly, his ability to lead the construction of several gold mines on time and on budget over the last 15 years dove-tails exceptionally well with the business model and approach of our company. With his appointment we have filled a key role in the discipline of construction and operations and we welcome Jeremy as a very unique fit into the Artemis team."

The Company also announces the granting to Mr. Langford a total of 350,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan at $6.44 per share, expiring on January 6, 2026.

