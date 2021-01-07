QuestEx Gold & Copper Engages Independent Trading Group Inc. as Market-Maker

TSX-V: QEX

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2021 - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V and all other trading platforms with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the agreement, QuestEx will compensate ITG a monthly fee of CAD $6,500, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and can be terminated by either party with thirty (30) days' written notice. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Joe Mullin, CEO of QuestEx comments: "The Engagement of ITG is expected, among other things, to enhance market depth and augment liquidity for QuestEx's shares as well as add stability and efficiency to the market. QuestEx is looking forward to working together with ITG."

About ITG

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success. For more information, visit www.itg84.com.

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for high-grade gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia. The property portfolio includes the Company's flagship Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located in the Red Chris mining district of the Golden Triangle neighbouring GT Gold's Tatogga property, and Newcrest Mining's GJ property. Other properties include KSP, North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.

"Joseph Mullin"

Joseph Mullin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators as well as the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company's business. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from QuestEx expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. QuestEx does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.